HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,342 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

