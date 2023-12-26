HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

