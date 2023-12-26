HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $155.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.94.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

