HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLM opened at $496.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $499.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

View Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.