HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 21,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

