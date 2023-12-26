HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Read Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.