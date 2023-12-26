HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,742 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

