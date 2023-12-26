HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 196 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,226,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,931 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

