HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 409 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after acquiring an additional 302,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its 200-day moving average is $132.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,646 shares of company stock valued at $122,517,332 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.