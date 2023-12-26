HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,678 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.30 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

