HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

