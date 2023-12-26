HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.