HB Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

