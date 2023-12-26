HB Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $446.49 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.28 and its 200-day moving average is $369.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.