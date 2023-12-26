HB Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,406,000 after buying an additional 3,031,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after buying an additional 852,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,029,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,880,000 after buying an additional 636,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

