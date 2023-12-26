HB Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

