HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total transaction of $409,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,848,545.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total transaction of $409,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,306 shares in the company, valued at $104,848,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.