HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,202 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $92.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

