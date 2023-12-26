HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

