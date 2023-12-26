HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

