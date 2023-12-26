HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

