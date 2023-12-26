HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

HSY opened at $182.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $610,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

