Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

