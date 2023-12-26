Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,940,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 0.33. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -412.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.