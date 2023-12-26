Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,840 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.32. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

