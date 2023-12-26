Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 170 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

