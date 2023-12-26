Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,342 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

