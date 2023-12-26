Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 105,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

VZ stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

