Humana Inc. (HUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $31.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $453.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.48 and a 200 day moving average of $479.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Humana by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

