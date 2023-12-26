Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Decreased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

