Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $256.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $258.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.