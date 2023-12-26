Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 451.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after acquiring an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

