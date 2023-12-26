Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $928,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 493.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $479.08. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

