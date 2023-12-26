Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $290.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $298.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

