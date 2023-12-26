Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 35.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

