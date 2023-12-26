Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,316,000 after buying an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after buying an additional 209,588 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 0.5 %

HELE opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

