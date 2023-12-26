Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 3,323 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APAM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

