Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.02. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

