Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 29,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

