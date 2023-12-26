Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.7% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 104,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

