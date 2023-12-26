Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $203,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

VRSK stock opened at $236.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average is $234.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

