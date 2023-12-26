Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $722.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

