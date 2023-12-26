Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

