Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,911 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Clarivate by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after buying an additional 10,368,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,404,000 after buying an additional 412,826 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after buying an additional 8,018,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after buying an additional 3,822,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarivate by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,192,000 after buying an additional 1,550,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

