Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in First Merchants by 35.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FRME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

