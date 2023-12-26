Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 251,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

View Our Latest Report on Trustmark

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.