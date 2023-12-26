Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.