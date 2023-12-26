Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

