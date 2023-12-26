Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

