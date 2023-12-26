Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Position Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.15 and a 1-year high of $108.20.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

